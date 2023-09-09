IFP pays tribute to its founder and President Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has paid tribute to its founder and President Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died on Saturday morning at the age of 95. IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said Buthelezi passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we have received news from the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP that the Lord has called His servant home. “We are devastated by this unspeakable loss to the IFP, the Zulu Nation, our country, and the greater cause of justice and peace. Recognising that the deepest pain is reserved for the Buthelezi family, the IFP has extended our condolences and full support in this most difficult time. We will defer to the family on all arrangements to honour Prince Buthelezi, with assurances that in the days, months and years to come, the IFP will place the legacy of our Founder at the centre of all our work in the service of South Africa,“ the party said.

Hlabisa further extended the party’s condolences to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu Royal Family as Buthelezi was the Zulu nation’s long-serving traditional Prime Minister. “He gave so much to strengthen the institution of the monarchy and ensure the recognition of the King. “We also extend our sympathies to the Buthelezi Clan, whom Prince Buthelezi served as Inkosi for seven decades. This loss will be keenly felt by many, both among those who directly benefited from Prince Buthelezi’s leadership and those who admired his example of servant-heartedness.

“As South Africa mourns, the IFP gives thanks – even through our tears – for the exceptional leader given to us for so many years. He blessed our country beyond measure. We cannot begin to express our gratitude. “The IFP salutes you uMntwana. May you rest in eternal peace,” Hlabisa said. [email protected]