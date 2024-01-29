IFP picks Thami Ntuli as KZN premier candidate

IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli has been announced as the premier candidate for the party in KwaZulu-Natal in the forthcoming elections. The announcement by IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa comes as parties are contesting control of the province.

The party lost control of the province in 2004, and since then the ANC has been in charge, and Sbu Ndebele was the first ANC premier to lead the province, followed by Zweli Mkhize in 2009 until 2013. Senzo Mchunu then took over in 2013, but he was succeeded by Willies Mchunu in 2016. Sihle Zikalala took over in 2019 and was replaced by current premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in 2022. But Hlabisa said on Monday that they were ready to take over the province from the ANC in the elections expected to be held in the next few months. “Following this weekend’s work and the enormous body of preparation that came before it, I am pleased to say that the IFP is ready for the 2024 elections. Our campaign is well under way, our structures have been mobilised, and we have completed all the necessary processes. We are ready for this election and more than ready to receive the mandate of the electorate.

“The IFP’s campaign in KwaZulu-Natal is focused on restoring an honest and working government in this province. We therefore seek to give KZN the best possible candidate to run for premier. Our candidate is Arthur Thamsanqa Ntuli. We believe that he is most equipped, experienced, and committed to the task of good governance in KZN,” said Hlabisa. He said the elections should be a turning point for the people of KZN. The IFP will also launch its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 10.

Hlabisa also said the nomination of Hlabisa as premier candidate came after the meeting of the IFP’s national council and national executive committee over the weekend. The party will also use this coming weekend’s voter registration to drum up support. [email protected]