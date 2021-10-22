IFP ready to win back KwaZulu-Natal, says Buthelezi

Durban - IFP founder and President Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi told the party’s supporters in oPhongolo, north of KwaZulu-Natal, not to believe rumours that they would not be contesting the elections in the municipality. Buthelezi, alongside his successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has been on the campaign trail in the IFP stronghold for the party he founded in 1975 and went on to lead for 44 years as they seek to woo voters in the final stretch of their campaign before the 1 November local government elections.

Addressing the party’s supporters, Buthelezi said that they are ready to take back KwaZulu-Natal and restore the province as a lighthouse of development within the country, adding that this depended on the voters waking up and giving the IFP their votes to restore good governance. “I know this. You know this. And, whether they admit it or not, our opponents know it too. That is why, as they have always done, they are trying to block the IFP from gaining ground in oPhongolo. “I am sure you have heard the rumours that the IFP is not contesting the 2021 municipal elections in Ophongolo. Or the rumours that we don’t have candidates to stand for election. The President (Hlabisa) will explain the glitches, which we are confident we can overcome,” said Buthelezi.

He added that the rumours were being sown by their opponents who intended to confuse voters and to take their vote from the IFP. “They are capitalising on an administrative error that placed our PR candidates on the ward candidates list that was submitted to the IEC. But this error is easily corrected, and it will be corrected before municipal councils are established. “I am here to tell you, do not believe the rumours! The IFP is here, we are strong, and we are contesting every single ward in oPhongolo. On November 1st, you will see the IFP on every single ballot paper. And I urge you to vote for IFP on everyone. There will be three ballot papers on November 1st, and you will be asked to make your mark on all three of them. Look for the IFP logo, and vote for IFP,” a buoyant Buthelezi said.