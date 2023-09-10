IFP suspends its activities, will hold memorial service for Buthelezi

The IFP has suspended all its activities until after the funeral of its former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The party said it had a special meeting of its National Executive Committee to discuss funeral plans.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they will hold a special National Council meeting on Monday and the party will announce details of the memorial service to pay their respect to Buthelezi.

However, details of the memorial service and funeral will be announced after meeting with the family.