IFP suspends its activities, will hold memorial service for Buthelezi

The IFP has suspended all its activities until after the funeral of its former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The party said it had a special meeting of its National Executive Committee to discuss funeral plans.
IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they will hold a special National Council meeting on Monday and the party will announce details of the memorial service to pay their respect to Buthelezi.
However, details of the memorial service and funeral will be announced after meeting with the family.
“At a special NEC meeting today, it was resolved that all IFP activities will be suspended until further notice. A special National Council of the IFP will sit on Monday, 11 September 2023. An IFP national Memorial Service will be held, details of which will be announced in due course, after consultations with the family. Funeral service details will also be announced in due course, upon finalisation,” said Hlengwa.
He said Buthelezi dedicated his life to serving the people of South Africa.
He said his death was a profound loss to the IFP.
Buthelezi led the party for over four decades until a few years ago when Velenkosini Hlabisa took over as leader.
