IFP wants intervention after its members were attacked in Durban on election day

Durban - The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on the ANC, police and the Electoral Commission (IEC) to intervene, after several of its members were allegedly attacked in the eThekwini Municipality on election day. On Monday night, the IFP expressed shock that its candidate, Percy Zungu, and his party agents from Ward 1 in the kwaXimba Traditional Area, were attacked twice in one day.

The party said ANC supporters allegedly threatened and chased Zungu and his colleagues away from the area. “According to the IFP candidate, his vehicle was attacked this morning at Entukusweni Hall, and windows were broken. Then, while at Ximba Hall, the candidate and party agents were attacked in front of the police, who allegedly did not attempt to assist them,” IFP’s regional secretariat Joshua Mazibuko said. “ANC supporters were allegedly chasing them away and telling them that the IFP was not supposed to be in that area.

“In addition, ANC supporters allegedly threatened to kill them if they remained in that area. The IFP candidate and party agents are currently at the police station and fearful of returning to the voting stations, due to the threats allegedly made by ANC supporters. “The IFP condemns this barbaric behaviour in the strongest terms. It threatens peace and stability in KwaZulu-Natal and could take the province back to the 1980s and 1990s. We, therefore, call upon the ANC, the SAPS and IEC to intervene urgently.” ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told Independent Media on Monday night that he has spoken to the IFP regarding the incident.

“I spoke with Joshua Mazibuko from the IFP who confirmed the incident as reported to them by their local candidate. I made it clear to them that ANC condemns such an incident, if it indeed happened, and made a commitment to check with our local structures. I called our branch and candidate who followed up the matter and we’re not aware of such an incident. “They went further and checked at the police station wherein indeed an incident report has been recorded. We condemn any form of illegality, worse violence against any individuals simply because of political differences. We will investigate the matter on our side and co-operate with the police to find those culprits,” Ntombela said. The IEC in KZN has also condemned the allegations. It said complaints regarding a breach in the electoral code of conduct, which all parties had signed, must be reported to the Secretary of the Court.

“As a commission, we condemn any form of violence between political parties. Parties signed the Electoral Code of Conduct, pleading to abide with the code during the elections. The first port of call to report electoral offences is the SAPS. “Complaints relating to alleged breaches of the electoral code can be submitted to the Electoral Court. The Secretary of the Court, Ms Annerie Vorster,” the IEC’s KZN communications and outreach officer Thabani Ngwira said. [email protected]