Rustenburg - An independent candidate snatched a ward from the African National Congress (ANC) at the Dr JS Moroka municipality in Mpumalanga. According to results published on the Electoral Commission (IEC) website, Marks Lucky Ntuli won ward 7 with a total 930 votes during a ward by-election held on January 8, 2019.

ANC candidate Petrus Bezile Ntuli obtained 826 votes, while Sello Elias Mamakoko of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) obtained 100 votes.

Forum 4 Service Delivery leader Mbahare Kekana said they rallied all the resources at their disposal behind Ntuli and he won.

"It was not an easy victory," he said.

He explained the Electoral Court had ordered a fresh by-election at Dr JS Moroka ward 7, after the party noticed electoral irregularities at ward 7 during the June 6 2018 by-election.

He said many people voted without address and relevant forms were not completed.

"Independent candidate Mr Marks Ntuli, supported by F4SD, took this matter up with IEC, whereby the electoral court set aside the results on the 10th October 2018. The ward was fraudulently won by ANC candidate," he said.

He said F4SD would press fraud charges against the Dr J S Moroka municipality for continuing to pay salaries and allowing an illegitimate councillor participate after the court had ordered a fresh by-elections.

