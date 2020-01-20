Cosatu and Fawu (Food and Allied Workers Union) members protest outside Johannesburg Central police station in 2014, demanding that the investigation into the death of Neil Aggett be reopened. File picture: Wesley Fester/ANA Archives

Cape Town - Almost 40 years after he died in police custody, the inquest into anti-apartheid doctor and trade unionist Neil Aggett’s death will be reopened today. The Aggett family may finally receive some justice, but the policemen who were allegedly responsible have died.

In the late 1990s the TRC heard a 1982 inquest into the death of Aggett, presided over by magistrate Pieter Kotze, concluded that no one was to blame for his death. This was in contrast to the evidence presented by the Aggett family’s lawyers showing “similar fact” of torture from other detainees. The “no one to blame” verdict was later overturned by the TRC.

Major Arthur Benoni Cronwright and Lieutenant Stephen Whitehead were held directly responsible by the TRC for “the mental and physical condition of Dr Aggett which led him to take his own life”.

The inquest into Aggett’s 1982 death in detention will finally be reopened at the Johannesburg High Court as activists and family members look to overturn the original finding that he committed suicide.