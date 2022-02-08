Inspector-General of Intelligence interviews to get under way

The interview process of the 10 shortlisted candidates for the Inspector-General of Intelligence position will get under way before Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence on Tuesday. Committee chairperson Jerome Maake in December announced that two of the shortlisted candidates, Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe and Dr Nakampe Michael Masiapato, withdrew from the candidacy process.

The term of office for the current Inspector-General of Intelligence, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, is coming to an end next month. He is also one of the candidates vying for the position. Among the candidates are Dintwe, Reverend Frank Chikane and Nomsa Dlamini. Others include Imtiaz Fazel, Brigadier General Phumzile Fongoqa, Adv Jayashree Govender, Smanga Jele, Faith Makhobotloane, Mampogoane Nchabaleng and Nyelisani Tshitereke.