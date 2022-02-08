Inspector-General of Intelligence interviews to get under way
Share this article:
The interview process of the 10 shortlisted candidates for the Inspector-General of Intelligence position will get under way before Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence on Tuesday.
Committee chairperson Jerome Maake in December announced that two of the shortlisted candidates, Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe and Dr Nakampe Michael Masiapato, withdrew from the candidacy process.
The term of office for the current Inspector-General of Intelligence, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, is coming to an end next month. He is also one of the candidates vying for the position.
Among the candidates are Dintwe, Reverend Frank Chikane and Nomsa Dlamini.
Others include Imtiaz Fazel, Brigadier General Phumzile Fongoqa, Adv Jayashree Govender, Smanga Jele, Faith Makhobotloane, Mampogoane Nchabaleng and Nyelisani Tshitereke.
Interviews are expected to wrap up on Wednesday.
The role of the inspector general includes monitoring intelligence and counter-intelligence activities of the State Security Agency and the Intelligence Divisions of South African Police Services and SA National Defence Force and being held accountable to the committee.
The candidate will also be expected to undergo all the processes required to obtain a top security clearance and shall serve impartially and independently and perform his or her functions in good faith and without fear, favour, bias or prejudice.
POLITICAL BUREAU