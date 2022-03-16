Institute of Race Relations says there is a deep connection between race and advertising

GAUTENG: The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has weighed in on the debate of racism within the advertising sector. Taking the stand on day two of the inquiry held by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), IRR head of campaigns Gabriel Crouse indicated that adverts that were classified as "racist" were actually not.

Crouse was responding to the commission's questions about racial discrimination in advertising. In his opening remarks on Tuesday, Crouse maintained that there was a deep connection between race and advertising. He gave an example on how the industry often influences the image of a brand and marketing of products.

Crouse said that in 2021 there was a large number of South African adverts which raked in millions of rand and only four or five were classified as racist. "Maybe out of those four or five adverts, none of them were racist if we are to follow the difference to the Equality Court," he added. He said that that was a success for the advertising sector and that South Africans should be proud of that.

He also conceded during the inquiry that racism has been South Africa's top challenge for many years, adding that different people will have different definitions of what racism is. Crouse made it clear to the commission that according to him the adverts were not racist at all. "When we asked people, have you personally experienced racism in the past five years, 80% of black people said no," he stated.

