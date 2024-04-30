Insults and mic-grabbing as things get hot at IOL Elections Panel Discussion

Calls mounted for Alan Winde and the Democratic Alliance to fall as the IOL Elections Panel Discussion held in Cape Town got heated. The IOL Elections Panel Discussion was held at the Taj Hotel in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The calls for Winde’s head came from members of the audience and followed the panel passionately discussing housing, education, and gender-based violence. Gender-based violence is a topic that got tongues wagging and Alan Winde described it as a scourge. Housing and education were discussed at length, with promises by Winde. He also highlighted the Safety Plan that the DA will implement in a bid to keep people safe.

The Cape Town panel featured a host of political parties and independent candidates, including ActionSA’s Angela Sobey, Lumka Mquqo from Bosa, Fadiel Adams from NCC, Sankara Bizela from MK, Winde, Brett Herron from GOOD, Axolile Notywala from Rise Mzansi, Anthony Mitchell from IFP, Nazier Paulsen from EFF, Cameron Dugmore from ANC, Niel de Beer from UIM and AM4C’s Faizel Sayed. Political parties and candidates shared their party’s plans to improve the lives of the country’s citizens on a range of pertinent topics; from community safety and infrastructure management to ensuring jobs for the youth and better care for the elderly. They also weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war, a debate that got heated very quickly.