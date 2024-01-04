International and local support grows for South Africa’s ICJ case on Israel’s attacks in Gaza

In a significant development, South Africa has garnered support from local organisations as well as the Turkish and Malaysian governments in its pursuit of justice against the Israeli government's alleged war crimes in Gaza. This comes after the South African government filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 29, accusing Israel of genocidal actions intended to destroy a substantial part of the Palestinian population.

The Muslim Judicial Council (SA) and the United Ulama Council of South Africa both lauded their government's bold decision to refer the matter to the ICJ. The MJC commended South Africa's leadership in the global fight against oppression, drawing parallels with the nation's historical struggle against apartheid. Emphasising the universal values of human rights and condemning the killing of innocent civilians, especially children, the MJC called upon fellow citizens to rally behind the court application.

“We furthermore condemn in the strongest terms those who are opposed to this court application,” said the MJC. “The deaths of thousands of Gazan children is abhorrent to all civilized humans and necessitates us to voice our support to bring an end to Israeli genocide against Palestine,” the council said. “Your failure to condemn the killing of children speaks of a shocking moral bankruptcy. It exposes your duplicity when the victims of a war crime are of an ethnic group different to yours.”

The United Ulama Council of South Africa has expressed unequivocal support for the government's referral of the Israeli government to the International Criminal Court. The Council highlighted the sanctity of life and the imperative to protect the vulnerable, particularly women and children, as central tenets of all religions, including Islam. Condemning the desecration of healthcare facilities, churches, and mosques in Palestine, the Council emphasised the sacrilegious nature of such acts. The international support for South Africa's ICJ case expanded beyond verbal endorsement.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially announced their backing for the case, condemning Israel's reported murder of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza. Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli emphasised the need for accountability before international law and expressed hope for a swift resolution to the case. The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed South Africa's proceedings against Israel, citing violations of obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.