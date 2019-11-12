Cape Town - The parliamentary committee on justice and correctional services will on Tuesday interview eight candidates for the position of deputy public protector which will become vacant in December.
The committee had received 29 nominations with three candidates withdrawing their names while six candidates did not meet the criteria.
At a recent meeting to shortlist the candidates, the ANC nominated five candidates Sonwabile Mancotywa, Kholeka Gcaleka, Puleng Matshelo, Buang Jones and Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli.
The DA nominated Shadrack Nkuna and Noxolo Mbangeni while the EFF nominated Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba.
The candidates vying for the position now held by Kevin Malunga have to meet certain legislative requirements.