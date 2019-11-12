Interviews for deputy public protector start today









Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga. Picture: Zwelethemba Kostile/Parliament of SA Cape Town - The parliamentary committee on justice and correctional services will on Tuesday interview eight candidates for the position of deputy public protector which will become vacant in December. The committee had received 29 nominations with three candidates withdrawing their names while six candidates did not meet the criteria. At a recent meeting to shortlist the candidates, the ANC nominated five candidates Sonwabile Mancotywa, Kholeka Gcaleka, Puleng Matshelo, Buang Jones and Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli. The DA nominated Shadrack Nkuna and Noxolo Mbangeni while the EFF nominated Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba. The candidates vying for the position now held by Kevin Malunga have to meet certain legislative requirements.

These include that the person must be a South African who is fit and proper to hold office.

The interested candidate must also be a practicing advocate or attorney for 10 years, or qualified to be admitted as an attorney, and has lectured in law at a university for at least 10 years.

The candidate must have specialised knowledge of or experience in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance for 10 years.

They may either have been MPs for at least 10 years or have any combinations of experience.

Political Bureau