IOL Election Panel Discussion: ‘Say genocide!’: Parties weigh in on Israel-Hamas war

Feathers flew as political parties and candidates weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war during the the IOL Election Panel discussion. The IOL Elections Panel Discussion was held at the Taj hotel in Cape Town on Tuesday.

It got heated as parties accused the DA of being funded by Israel. Fadiel Adams of the NCC tackled the issue first. “As survivors of genocide, we condemn genocide. The DA is funded by Israelis. We reject with contempt the two state solution. Amahambe Israel!”

Faizel Sayed of the AM4C started by saying: “we’re all against Zionism.” “Zionism has its tentacles in the form of DA. The people in blue is the same apartheid government in past. They are giving our people nonsense while they take the best for themselves,” said Sayed. All the parties reiterated that they stand behind Palestine, condemn genocide and called for a ceasefire.

When it got to Angela Sobey’s time to speak, she said: “ActionSA condemns violence against children and women. The room erupted with calls of “Say genocide!”. However, Sobey repeated: “ActionSA condemns violence against children and women. Avoiding the term of genocide, Alan Winde said: “I am deeply concerned about the killing on innocent children and citizens in Palestine. My party absolutely believes in the two state solution.” Winde addressed the allegations that DA is funded by Israel, adding it is not true.