IOL Elections Panel Discussion: ANC vs DA on housing in the Western Cape

The ruling party in the Western Cape, the DA and ANC went head-to-head on the discussion on human settlements in the province on Tuesday. This as the parties were part of the IOL Elections Panel Discussion at the Taj Hotel in Cape Town.

The Cape Town event is the last of its kind after panel discussions were held with political parties in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg last week. The event is being moderated by IOL Editor-in-Chief, Lance Witten. The question on what the plan is for human settlements in the Western Cape was posed to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde from the DA and Cameron Dugmore from the ANC.

As Winde was trying to explain that 1,000 housing units are being built in Goodwood, he was cut off by Dugmore who shouted: “That HTA. That’s national. He is a blue liar!” Winde eventually got a word in and invited the ANC to come along on a walkabout and see 46,000 units being built. He said new houses can be seen sporting solar panels and beneficiaries of the homes include farmworkers and the elderly receiving a percentage of the housing.