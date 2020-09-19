Iranian ’assassination plot’ on US ambassador sketchy, says State Security Agency

Pretoria – Intelligence services in South Africa have revealed that there is insufficient information to sustain allegations of an alleged plot to assassinate United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks. “Senior South African government officials have met with their counterparts from the United States (US), and other relevant stakeholders. ’’At present, the information provided is not sufficient to sustain the allegation that there is a credible threat against the US ambassador to South Africa,” said the spokesperson for the State Security Agency, Mava Scott. He said South African officials have now requested additional information from the US government and once Washington provides those details, the facts will be reviewed and reassessed. “Our sovereignty and territorial integrity is of utmost importance to the South African government and her people.

““In this regard, the South African government takes seriously any alleged threat and we have therefore heightened our security situation/alertness. It is our duty to protect all diplomatic missions, and their personnel, present in South Africa,” Scott said.

He said that South Africa “highly” values existing bilateral and multilateral relations and will not compromise on any matter of security.

“We reiterate that such plots of assassination against diplomats are viewed in a very serious light and Marks has been assured of our commitment in this regard,” Scott said. “We urge everyone to remain calm.”

American publication Politico recently published sensational claims of a plot by Iran government to kill Marks, US President Donald Trump’s ally, in revenge for the January killing of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian army commander who was killed by the Trump administration.

The Iranian embassy in Pretoria rubbished the claims.

African News Agency (ANA)