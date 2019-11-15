Johannesburg - The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) says it is gearing itself up for the “biggest legal battle” against Parliament over the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution.
This comes as the Ad Hoc Committee tasked with the amendment of the section is planning to conclude its public consultation phase next month.
The committee is expected to conclude its work by March next year but the IRR accused the ANC of rigging the process and disregarding input from those who were opposed to the move.
The IRR has been among the most vocal organisations and interest groups against the resolution for the expropriation of land without compensation, which was adopted by Parliament in a bid to address the contentious land reform crisis.
The IRR’s campaigns co-ordinator, Hermann Pretorius, said the institute would legally challenge every aspect of the amendment should it encroach on the rights of property owners.