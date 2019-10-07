Cape Town - The flouting of supply chain systems - including failure by officials to disclose a conflict of interest - in the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, has seen its irregular expenditure increase by more than R90 million within two financial years.
This was revealed by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu in his report contained in the department’s annual report tabled in Parliament recently.
“Effective and appropriate steps were not taken to prevent irregular expenditure amounting to R105.6m,” Makwetu said, adding that the department had recorded R6.2m of irregular expenditure in the 2017-18 financial year.
“The majority of irregular expenditure disclosed in the financial statements resulted from non-compliance with supply chain management,” he said.
Makwetu also said invitations for competitive bids were not advertised for the time required by treasury regulations.