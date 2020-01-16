Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to skip this year’s business trip to Davos and political analysts believe he wants to deal with pressing internal economic issues of the country as well as his party’s internal ructions.
In an official tweet by the National Treasury on Tuesday, it appears that Ramaphosa has instead assigned his troubled finance minister Tito Mboweni to lead Team SA at the World Economic Forum. The 50th edition of the annual World Economic Forum will run from January 21 to 24, 2020 in the Swiss city of Davos.
Two of the country’s prominent political analysts, Ralph Mathekga and Xolani Dube of Durban based Xubera Institute, agree that Ramaphosa is ditching Davos in order to close the space for his critics and enemies within the ANC.
According to Dube, one of the reasons Ramaphosa decided to stay behind was that he wanted to ensure that he chairs this coming Monday’s weekly meeting of the ruling ANC. This is the same meeting that is expected to discuss the crisis faced by Eskom and another issue that is likely to pop up is the growing calls for Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan, to step or be fired by Ramaphosa. It is the same meeting that is going to also get caught in the storm created by Mboweni by saying it was “a wrong resolution” for the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference to resolve that the Reserve Bank should be nationalised.
Dube said Ramaphosa doesn’t want those issues to be discussed in a meeting chaired by his party and country deputy, David Mabuza. Mabuza has already thrown Gordhan under the bus by revealing that together with the board of Eskom, he (Gordhan) misled Ramaphosa regarding the time frames of halting load shedding and regarding the real problems in the state-owned power company.