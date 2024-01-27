Israel’s carrier EL Al scraps flights to SA

Israel’s El Al Airlines has scrapped its flights to South Africa following a drop in demand for seats as a result of the case brought by South Africa to the International Court of Justice.
The airline made the announcement on the same day that the ICJ ruled on provisional measures for Israel to stop genocide in Gaza. The decision to scrap the flights will come into effect at the end of March.
South Africa filed the application late last year, but the court made the ruling on Friday.
Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said they hope Israel will implement the ruling of the court.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the court judgment has vindicated South Africa on its call for Israel to stop the escalation in Gaza.
He said it was time to implement a ceasefire and allow for humanitarian aid into the enclave.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are desperate for food, water and medicine.
El Al Airlines said the reason for scrapping the flights to South Africa was because of the low demand for seats.
It said Israelis did not want to travel to South Africa since the launch of the case in the ICJ.
Balkees Jarrah, the associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, hailed the significance of the ICJ's decision.
"The World Court’s landmark decision puts Israel and its allies on notice that immediate action is needed to prevent genocide and further atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza,” Jarrah said.
Politics