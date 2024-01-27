Israel’s carrier EL Al scraps flights to SA

Israel’s El Al Airlines has scrapped its flights to South Africa following a drop in demand for seats as a result of the case brought by South Africa to the International Court of Justice. The airline made the announcement on the same day that the ICJ ruled on provisional measures for Israel to stop genocide in Gaza. The decision to scrap the flights will come into effect at the end of March.

South Africa filed the application late last year, but the court made the ruling on Friday. Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said they hope Israel will implement the ruling of the court. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the court judgment has vindicated South Africa on its call for Israel to stop the escalation in Gaza.

He said it was time to implement a ceasefire and allow for humanitarian aid into the enclave. Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are desperate for food, water and medicine. El Al Airlines said the reason for scrapping the flights to South Africa was because of the low demand for seats.