It's all systems go for Rise Mzansi's policy conference

Rise Mzansi heads to its first "People's Convention" policy conference on Friday, after "years of broken politics and leadership". The new party, which is confident in changing the lives of South Africans, said the citizens were in for a show in the shift in politics after many years of political clutches. It said the policies will shape the trajectory of our country for the next 20 years.

The three-day conference will be held at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, this weekend. About 800 delegates across the country are expected to attend the event. A week ago, during a media briefing, the party leader, Songezo Zibi, said his party will free the country from the clutches of a political establishment that no longer has any solutions or plans for the country and its 60 million people. He maintained that the event would be an opportunity for South Africans to specify what they want from the party.

"We said we would do things differently, and we have been. The People’s Convention taking place next week will give you a real experience of how substantively different our politics are yet relatable and meaningful," he said. He also announced that the IEC informed them two weeks ago that their application to register as a political party had been approved. "The way is now open for Rise Mzansi to contest the national elections in every province in 2024," Zibi said.