It's Fake News! ANC dismisses crowdfunding scam

The African National Congress (ANC) has dismissed reports of a "fake" and "fraudulent" crowdfunding scam circulating on social media, claiming to emanate from its Treasurer General's office. This follows a media statement claiming that the TG's office has created a student benefits programme that would help students in need.

In a statement, the ANC said it was made aware of “deceptive schemes” falsely using the party's name to solicit funds purportedly for student bursaries and grocery assistance. "We would like to inform all tertiary students that we have created a student benefits programme that helps students in need. "This programme will have a huge impact on students who are struggling in tertiary then pay their student fees and provide them food vouchers worth up to R500 which can be redeemed at Shoprite or Pick n Pay. We hope that all students in need will benefit from this programme," the statement claimed.

The ANC has been made aware of deceptive schemes falsely using our name to solicit funds purportedly for student bursaries and grocery assistance. We want to make it unequivocally clear that these initiatives do not emanate from the ANC. pic.twitter.com/aaTt2kZUM7 — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 20, 2024 The ANC confirmed that this was fake news. "We want to make it unequivocally clear that these initiatives do not emanate from the ANC," it said. This has been a trend in recent years where scammers would call on people to submit their details to receive funding. The party further urged people to be aware and vigilant of such incidents.

"We urge our members, supporters, and the public at large to exercise caution and vigilance when approached for donations or contributions. Verify the legitimacy of any fundraising initiative claiming association with the ANC before making any financial commitments," it said. It encouraged its members to report such instances of fraudulent activity purportedly linked to the party to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action. [email protected]