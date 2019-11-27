Johannesburg - Non-profit organisation The Wise Collective has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw from this year's Chairman's Conversation, saying his involvement was in "poor taste" in light of assault allegations previously levelled against PowerFM boss Given Mkhari.
Mkhari and his wife made headlines last year when they laid assault charges against each other following a domestic dispute at home.
The couple later withdrew the charges against each other and the case was withdrawn, with the couple opting to resolve the matter privately.
Despite this, The Wise Collective expressed dismay at Ramaphosa's participation in the event, especially given his commitment to dealing with gender-based violence.
The non-profit organisation laid into Mkhari over the domestic violence allegations, saying: "The chairman of PowerFM has flagrantly refused to account for his own involvement in gender-based violence as an accused in a publicly lodged case of domestic violence, all the while running a platform that purports to encourage the nation to 'speak truth to power'.