Pietermaritzburg - Former president Jacob Zuma will on Friday morning return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to try to convince judges to grant him permission to appeal an adverse ruling with a law expert saying he is not likely to win.
In October 11 this year the court's full bench quashed Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution where he wanted the corruption, fraud and money laundering charges against him quashed.
The charges emanate from the 1999 multi-billion arms deal where he stands accused of pocketing bribes from French arms firm Thales, which were channeled them via convicted Schabir Shaik.
Weighing Zuma’s chances of success, Lawson Naidoo, the executive secretary of the Council of the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said there are no prospects for Zuma to succeed as most of the arguments he would be advancing have already been quashed before.
"The courts I think have made it clear that any arguments he wishes to raise can be raised during the course of the trial... I think he is trying to delay the process once again which is a strategy that he has used successfully over many years but I think it's not going to work this time," Naidoo said.