'It's the law!' - No negotiations on regulations to tackle Covid-19, Cele warns

Johannesburg - South Africans have been warned to follow the new regulations put in place by the government to deal with the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus.

The inter-ministerial committee consisting of various ministries, including the police, Cogta and economic development, briefed the media on Thursday on the latest gazetted regulations.

This move by the government follows President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a national state of disaster in response to the virus. The latest figures of infected individuals stand at 150 as of Thursday afternoon.





The regulations deal broadly with the measures to stop the spread of the Coronavirus; which include the release of resources, the prevention and prohibition of gatherings and the refusal of medical treatment among others.





Police Minister Bheki Cele said the law was clear and had to be followed by everyone. He clarified that people who plan to host gatherings should not approach police stations to register or ask for approval as the "was no such law" which called for this.





His comments follow directives given by Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday. The premier said citizens would be required to approach police stations if they plan to host gatherings, but Cele said this was not true.





Cele said police would be monitoring gatherings and anything more than 100 would be asked to leave.





"Do not go to the police station and declare, just go to a funeral with 100 people. There is no such thing. The laws will not be diluted. It is not negotiable, it is the law. The police are meeting and dealing with the guidelines. Anything more than a 100 you will be asked to go," he said.





Cele also explained no restaurant selling alcohol will be allowed to stay open beyond 6 pm from Monday to Saturday. He said restaurants would only be allowed to serve food, but no alcohol. On Sundays and public holidays, the time limit is 1 pm.





Justice Minister Roland Lamula said that no visits would be allowed to correctional services facilities for 30 days.



