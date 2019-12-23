Janusz Walus, convicted killer of SACP leader and former Umkhonto we Sizwe commander Chris Hani, has lodged a fierce fightback against allegations of his continued links to right-wingers in his bid to secure his release on parole.
Last week, allegations emerged that right-wingers in Poland, his birthplace, organised a fund-raising event in the form of a right-wing books sale and had collected about 1500 euros (R23 700), apparently to be used for his upkeep if he is released on parole in the next two months.
The claims were made by the Communist Party of Poland on December 16 in an email written to senior leaders of the SACP here in which it was alleged that the right-wingers in Poland were organising other extremists to attack SACP members in South Africa, particular senior leaders, who were resisting Walus's parole bid.
Walus's lawyer, Julian Knight, has denied the allegations.
“The claims against Walus are utter rubbish and an attempt by the SACP to create an enemy and justify their own existence. I don’t even know if there is a communist party in Poland. In any event, Walus has been in prison for 27 years and has no control over these so-called football supporters,” Knight said.