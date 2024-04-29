The founder of uMkhonto wrSizwe (MK) party, Jabulani Khumalo, says he is still a member and leader of the party and will meet with former president Jacob Zuma to resolve the issue of his expulsion.

But Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, denied that there was any meeting scheduled between the former president and Khumalo. Khumalo was expelled from the party with four other members. They were described as rogue elements within the party.

The MK party accused them of being agents planted in the party to destabilise it. But Khumalo said he was still a member and leader of the MK party, which he registered last year with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). The MK party has been mired in several legal challenges since its registration.

Khumalo said the party does not belong to him or Zuma. “People forget that the MK party does not belong to Khumalo or Jacob Zuma, it belongs to the people who love it and will vote for it and give it a two-thirds majority,” Khumalo told eNCA. “I have been told I have been expelled. I don’t know what that means, maybe someone would need to explain that to me. I am a member of the MK party and still a leader of the party. I don’t know where all of this is coming from.

“I am still a member and I am still a leader until we have a meeting with Zuma and discuss this.” But Zuma-Sambudla said there was no meeting scheduled between Khumalo and Zuma. “Just checked president Zuma’s diary and there is definitely no meeting scheduled with former member of MK, Jabulani Khumalo tomorrow and there is definitely no room for love back.”

Khumalo was number two on the list of party members going to Parliament. The MK party told the IEC a few weeks ago that Zuma would be on the ballot paper for the party and Khumalo is no longer the leader. This was after the party won its case at the Electoral Court that Zuma was eligible to stand as a candidate.

This followed an objection, which was upheld by the IEC, that Zuma was not allowed to contest in the elections because he was convicted and sentenced for defying a court order. The IEC has appealed the Electoral Court ruling at the apex court. The Constitutional Court has given Zuma and the MK party until Tuesday to file their opposing papers.