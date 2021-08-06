Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital

Cape Town – Imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma was today admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. This was confirmed in a statement on Friday morning by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). It said a ’’routine observation’’ by the Military Health Services prompted that the 79-year-old Zuma be admitted to hospital.

The health of inmates is addressed under Section 35(2) of the Constitution. This obliges the Department of Correctional Services to ensure that: ’’Everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity, including at least exercise and the provision, at state expense, of adequate accommodation, nutrition, reading material and medical treatment.’’ ’’As a former president, the healthcare needs of Mr Zuma require the involvement of the South African Military Health Services. This been the case since his admission at Estcourt Correctional Centre. ’’A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation,’’ the department said.