Durban – Former president Jacob Zuma’s leave to appeal the refusal of a permanent stay of the graft charges he faces was denied with costs by a full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.
The leave to appeal for French arms manufacturer Thales was also dismissed with costs.
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, for Zuma, had last week argued in the same court that another court may come to a different decision to the October ruling handed down by judges Jerome Mnguni, Esther Steyn and Thoba Poyo-Dlwati.
Sikhakhane said the judges had made “errors in law” in coming to their decision.
Thales had also contended that another court would come to a different conclusion, having said repeatedly that the company would not receive a fair trial should the matter get that far. The company has already applied to be heard before the apex court.