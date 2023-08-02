Jacob Zuma back in South Africa after visit to Russia for medical treatment

Former president Jacob Zuma has quietly returned to South Africa after undergoing weeks-long medical treatment in the Russian Federation. His return to the country was made known to the public by the Jacob Zuma Foundation, of which he is the patron, on Wednesday morning, but it did not specify when exactly he returned to the country.

“The JG Zuma Foundation is glad to announce that its patron has recently returned from his medically-related trip to the Russian Federation,” it said. “The check-up and observations went well.” The foundation said that Zuma thanked all those who kept him in their prayers.

“He wishes to thank all the progressive South African citizens and organisations who sent him good wishes and prayers during this period.” JUST IN: The Jacob Zuma Foundation says former President Jacob Zuma is back in S. Africa after treatment in Russia. It said his return has to do with the fact that he should be present at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday where he has initiated a private prosecution. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 2, 2023 It said his return has to do with the fact that he should be present at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday where he has initiated a private prosecution. “His return was also necessitated by the private prosecution matter which will be sitting in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday August 4,” the foundation said.

“In terms of the law it is compulsory for the private prosecutor to appear whenever the accused persons appear in terms of the summons or as ordered by a judge.” The foundation did not say anything about the pending issue of Zuma’s parole amid pressure from the Democratic Alliance to the correctional services department to jail Zuma following last month’s Constitutional Court ruling dismissing an application by the department. The department wanted to appeal the ruling that his release on medical parole in September 2021 was unlawful.

It said the appeal, together with Zuma’s application to intervene, had no prospects of success, effectively sending Zuma back to jail without giving timelines for when that should happen. Zuma was jailed in July 2021 for refusing to abide by the court’s directive to appear before the Zondo Commission and testify. His jailing sparked the July 2021 unrest that saw KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng businesses looted and burned, and over 350 people killed.