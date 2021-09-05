Jacob Zuma Foundation welcomes parole granted to its patron, says Mzwanele Manyi

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has welcomed the decision of the parole board to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole. Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said on Sunday that Zuma remained in hospital.

“A more detailed statement will be issued in due course after consultation with the legal team of President Zuma (sic),” a tweet read. Manyi said this was an indication that there was “some humanness” in the justice system. “This was a decision taken by not one, but two teams of doctors from Correctional Services and the SA military. It ticks the box of a second opinion, but we will still study the conditions under which he will be released.”

Zuma, who is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, was hospitalised days after his arrest in July. In a statement, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo said medical parole can only be revoked if an offender does not comply with the placement conditions. “Medical parole’s eligibility for Mr Zuma is impelled by a medical report received by the Department of Correctional Services. Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole.

“The risk of reoffending of released inmates must also be low and there must be appropriate arrangements for the inmate’s supervision, care and treatment within the community to which the inmate is to be released to,” Nxumalo said in the statement. Nxumalo further explained that medical parole placement for Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires. “We want to reiterate that placement on medical parole is an option available to all sentenced offenders provided they meet all the requirements. We appeal to all South Africans to afford Mr Zuma dignity as he continues to receive medical treatment,” Nxumalo said.