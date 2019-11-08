* This story has been updated
Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma was hospitalised for a whole week when the Pietermaritzburg High Court turned down his application to appeal a judgment that found him guilty of defaming former minister Derek Hanekom.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Friday confirmed that embattled Zuma had been admitted at a Durban hospital for an unknown ailment.
Earlier last month Zuma suffered another defeat when Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn dismissed the application in which he and his co-accused France arms manufacturer Thales were seeking a leave to appeal a high court ruling against application for the permanent stay of prosecution for the arms deal fraud and corruption charges.
The foundation said it was unknown what Zuma was suffering from, and asked for him to be given space to recoup. The foundation also said the public would be advised at a later stage as to when would Zuma be able to appear before the commission.