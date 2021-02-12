Jacob Zuma is not going to jail, says MKMVA

Durban - With the threat of arrest looming for former president Jacob Zuma for defying the Constitutional Court and the Zondo commission, the MKMVA says the former president is neither going to exile nor to jail. On Thursday Zuma held a seven-hour long marathon meeting with the national executive committee (NEC) of MKMVA (Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association) at his Nkandla home in northern KZN. The meeting came after the association announced early this week that it was going to meet with Zuma and offer its support as he squares off with the commission. After the long meeting, MKMVA president, Kebby Maphatsoe, flanked by Carl Niehaus and Des van Rooyen, among others, addressed the media. Niehaus started by telling the media how serious the meeting was and said he would like to emphasise they "support Zuma 100 percent" regarding his decision to defy the commission and the Constitutional Court. Maphatsoe revealed "Zuma is going nowhere". He said rumours Zuma was preparing to go into exile in one of the friendly SADC countries were just rumours.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

When asked what exactly is Zuma's plan as it is clear that he was going to be arrested for his defiance, Maphatsoe said when they announced that they stand with him, they truly meant it.

"Well, we will wait and see. But as we said, he is going nowhere, he is going to stay here. The masses out there are very angry, those who are happy are those who hate him. Majority of people are beginning to understand when Thuli Madonsela said this commission was created specifically for Jacob Zuma..." he said.

Niehaus said the sight of MK soldiers parading outside the home of Zuma would be the norm from Sunday.

According to him, the MK members would be joined by other "ANC members" sympathetic to Zuma. However, he was vague when asked whether their presence would be a once off visit or they would be stationed in Nkandla to guard the Zuma compound in order to thwart an arrest.

"Well, they will be here," he said and left.

Despite his clear stance that he would not avail himself to the Zondo commission, the commission said it expects Zuma to honour an appearance scheduled between February 15 and 19. It added it would decide from there what to do if Zuma continues with his defiance.

Last week Zuma's son, Edward, said as a family they back Zuma's defiance.

That stance came at a time when the RET forces and Ubumbano Lokuthula said they would stand with Zuma.

Political Bureau