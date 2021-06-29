Jacob Zuma should defy ConCourt ruling and not hand himself over - MKMVA

Nkandla - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association says former president Jacob Zuma should defy the Constitutional Court and not hand himself to prison. Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday shortly after the shocking ruling that saw Zuma handed a 15 month sentence, MKMVA president, Kebby Maphatsoe said: "We are disappointed by the ruling and we don't encourage president Zuma to hand himself to court," he said.

Asked about their next course of action and whether they would reinforce their MK battalion guarding Zuma’s home in Nkandla, Maphatsoe said they were working on something and they plans would be unveiled later. "I won't divulge that for now," Maphatsoe said. When the wrestling between Zuma and the Zondo commission intensified in March, Maphatsoe and other leaders of the MKMVA visited Zuma at his Nkandla home and pledged their support for him.

In its scathing judgment on Tuesday morning, the Constitutional Court said Zuma was unrepentant and that giving him a chance to appear before the Zondo commission was not going to work. It said a custodial sentence of 15 months was appropriate. The Constitutional Court ruled that he must surrender himself to either Nkandla police station or Johannesburg central police within five calender days. If he failed to do that, the SAPS should arrest him and send him to jail. The IFP said the ruling was a victory for the rule of law and confirmed that no one was above the law.