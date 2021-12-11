'Jacob Zuma Speaks' - former President launches long-awaited autobiography

FORMER President Jacob Zuma has finally launched his long awaited autobiography which has been on the cards since he announced plans to write it during the ANC’s 54th national conference in December 2017, in what has been described as the first of many books he is set to write. Almost borrowing from Zuma’s famed midnight cabinet reshuffles during his tenure as head of state, the much awaited autobiography titled “Jacob Zuma Speaks” was launched virtually on Friday just two minutes before midnight.

In a video posted on Twitter by the JG Zuma Foundation, Zuma is flanked by his daughter Duduzile Zuma and the foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, with several copies of the book decked on a table before them. Virtual Book Launch - 10/12/2021

JACOB ZUMA SPEAKS

In a poster advertising the book, its publishers Xarra Books write: “Much has been said about President Jacob Zuma, most of which casts him in a negative light. This is often deliberate. The effect has been to airbrush out history any positive contribution he has made. Jacob Zuma Speaks attempts to provide the necessary historical balance.” In the virtual launch video, Zuma said that he felt good that some South Africans who are patriots, had felt that it was not fair to tell the kind of stories that were not true. “The untruth about the work that we have done really demonstrates that the truth is important in society, for the society to be well informed, to know what has happened, because there is no use to create stories because you have a powerful machinery to do so,” Zuma said.