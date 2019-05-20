Former President Jacob Zuma arriving at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: MotshwarI Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Pietermaritzburg - Supporters of former President, Jacob Zuma who filled up the Pietermaritzburg High Court both inside and outside on Monday were hopeful that the case against the former ANC leader will be struck off the roll by the end of the week. Some of the prominent supporters of Zuma who spoke to Independent Media said the matter has been contaminated with politics and legal hurdles, hence their hope that the bench of three judges hearing Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution will rule in the favour by Friday.

Nkosentsha Shezi of #RETChampions and one of Zuma's loyal supporters in the recent years, said they believe that Zuma is being dragged to court because they are angry he wanted to transform the economy.

"There are enough legal grounds for it (the case) to be struck off the roll," Shezi said.

The outgoing speaker of the KZN legislature, Meshack Radebe, said the fact that Schabir Shaik, one of the men accused of bribing Zuma was charged and convicted alone in 2005, shows that the case against Zuma is suspicious.

Radebe's assertion was echoed by Carl Niehus, the spokesperson of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association who said the dragging of the case has prejudiced Zuma so much that he could not get a fair trial.

"There have been undue delays in this case and they are not because of Zuma using his legal rights... There has been political interference," he alleged.

"Why was he not charged with Schabir Shaik? That raises our curiosity, hence we are here to know what is really happening, is there no suspicious moves," he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Nkosentsha Shezi, of Radical Economic Transformation Champions, says they are in Pietermaritzburg to support President Jacob Zuma because they believe he is innocent. He says they are hopeful that the matter will eventually be struck off the court roll. Video: Sihle Mavuso/@IOLPolitics

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Outgoing KZN legislature deputy speaker, Meshack Hadebe says they believe the case against Jacob Zuma is contaminated. Video: Sihle Mavuso/@IOLPolitics





Seen earlier in court to support Zuma were his two sons, Edward and Duduzane. They both refused to take questions from the media, with Edward saying "I don't talk to the media".

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Duduzane Zuma arriving at court to support his father. Earlier Edward Zuma was seen within the Pietermaritzburg High Court precinct. Video: Sihle Mavuso/@IOLPolitics





Among the leadership of the ANC in KZN who was seen in court are Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, the party's spokesperson in KZN, Super Zuma, a provincial executive member and outgoing MEC for Transport, Mxolisi Kaunda. As expected, the Black First Land First was there and seen outside court was the party's president Andile Mngxitama, his deputy, Zanele Lwana and their spokesperson, Lindsay Maasdorp.

Speaking to Independent Media, Mngxitama said Zuma will not get a fair trial as he was being "lynched by the judiciary" He said the fact that they added two more judges means that they don't trust one black judge and they want to manage that by bringing two more judges.

"We know what is happening here, Zuma is being lynched, this is a judiciary lynching. They are using the judiciary to settle a political question because Zuma stands for land for the people, the mines for the people and banks for the people."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Visibly angry #BLF leader Andile Mgxitama has arrived at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to support former President #JacobZuma. He says Zuma is being lynched by the judiciary to settle political scores. Video: Sihle Mavuso/@IOLPolitics





Their presence were complemented by supporters of the ANC who were wearing the party's regalia and gathering at Freedom park across the High court and were waiting for hundreds of members who were marching to the park from Dales park and moving across the city centre.

Within the park, a team of sound engineers were seen busy assembling a sound system. According to Bishop Vusi Dube, the coordinator of the supporters of Zuma, the sound system will be used to entertain supporters while waiting for Zuma to give them an update during the lunch break.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Bishop Vusi Dube told supporters of Jacob Zuma that the former president would address them during lunchtime. Video: Sihle Mavuso/@IOLPolitics





Political Bureau