Former president Jacob Zuma will know on Friday whether his fraud, corruption and money laundering charges from the late '90s arms deal will proceed or not. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma will know on Friday whether his fraud, corruption and money laundering charges from the late '90s arms deal will proceed or not. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the ruling will be handed down on Friday by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said: “Ruling on Mr Zuma’s application of permanent stay of prosecution is on Friday, 11 October.”

The spokesperson of the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara confirmed that the ruling on the matter will be handed down on Friday morning at the provincial high court.

The ruling follows a four-day hearing that took place in May this year where Zuma’s legal team, led by Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, argued before a full bench that the case has been impacted by interference and undue delays.

However, the NPA argued that some of the delays should be solely blamed on Zuma.