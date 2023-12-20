Jacob Zuma to remain Sanco KZN chair, despite ditching ANC for new MK Party

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal says it is not concerned about its provincial chairperson Jacob Zuma's decision to vote for the Umkhonto Wesizwe party, however, the organisation would continue to support and endorse the African National Congress (ANC) in the 2024 election campaign. In a media briefing called by Sanco on Wednesday, Sanco KZN provincial secretary Mazwe Cele said they would continue to support and campaign for the ANC, but he has warned the ANC that this did not mean they were handing the ANC a blank cheque, but rather laid out a set of demands, saying the organisation’s interests also needed to be considered.

The media briefing followed an announcement made by former president Zuma over the weekend that he will not campaign for the ANC in the upcoming general elections, but will instead vote for the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe political party. Cele said the leadership of the ANC in the province tried to put pressure on them to deal with Zuma for endorsing uMkhonto WeSizwe party. However, there were no internal or constitutional grounds to remove its provincial chair, Zuma, for choosing to vote and endorse the uMkhonto WeSizwe party, Cele said.

He said that Zuma would remain Sanco’s provincial chair and the ANC could pursue the matter further on its own. “There is no controversy around where the provincial chair (Zuma) chooses to support another party. Anyone can join Sanco so Zuma has not breached anything in our constitution by supporting another party,” Cele said. He said the Sanco conference resolution to support and campaign for the ANC stands.

“But, the day (Zuma) uses a Sanco shirt to go out and campaign for (uMkhonto WeSizwe party), then we have a problem because he would be using the Sanco emblem and name to canvass for a party that Sanco is not affiliated with,” he added. uMkhonto WeSizwe party was among the hosts of political parties that were registered between June 29, and September 18 to contest the 2024 national elections. It has already been registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).