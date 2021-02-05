Jacob Zuma will be always be regarded as a father figure, says EFF

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Ahead of the watershed meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema scheduled for today, the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal says that Zuma will always be considered a father figure and there was nothing wrong with meeting him. On Wednesday, Malema, leader of the red berets, had social media in a frenzy after he took to Twitter to request a meeting over tea with Zuma. The surprising request was accepted by Zuma, who indicated that he spent most of his time in his home village of Nkandla. The EFF’s KZN chairperson Vusi Khoza said although he was not privy to the details of the meeting, the meeting of the two leaders who share a long history, was of significance because matters of national interest would most likely be discussed. “They have a long history between them, uMsholozi will always be regarded as a father to all of us, and there’s nothing wrong with meeting him. The commander in chief also met with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and also met with His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini at some point,” Khoza said. He said that the EFF’s KZN leadership had not been briefed of the details, but as per the party culture, Malema indicates when he is in the provinces, whether it’s on private or political business.

“We will await an instruction from the commander in chief, if he wishes us to accompany him, we are at his service, and we will do so, but if he wishes for it to be treated as a private matter between the two as national and continental leaders, we shall also respect that,” Khoza said.

He added that whatever it is that Malema and Zuma would discuss would be in the best interests of the country.

“I can speak on behalf of the commander in chief because I know that everything that he does, he puts the interests of the black African child first, so I can imagine that whatever is going to be discussed there in the main will be issues of importance to the country, the continent, and even for the benefit of the black African child,” Khoza said.

Ekurhuleni mayor and close Zuma ally Mzwandile Masina said that the meeting would take place at “an undisclosed location”.

“I’ll be in attendance. I don’t know what will be discussed,” Masina said.

Zuma acceptance of Malema’s request has set in motion what is bound to be a seismic event in the South African political landscape with the meeting coming as Zuma has defied a Constitutional Court ruling in which he is ordered to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said that the MKMVA had no issue with the meeting taking place.

“MKMVA has got absolutely no problem with such a meeting taking place, as far as we are concerned, it is good for various people in the country to discuss the current situation. I don’t think we should at this stage pre-empt what will be discussed as I’m sure we’ll find out after the meeting,” Niehaus said.

Political Bureau