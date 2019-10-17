Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma’s tweet that accused former Tourism minister Derek Hanekom of being an enemy agent has not been deleted despite last month's court ruling ordering him to remove it with immediate effect.
Judge Dhaya Pillay had on September 6 described the tweet as unlawful and ordered Zuma to remove it within 24 hours.
"The respondent is ordered to remove the tweet within 24 hours from all media platforms, including by deleting it from his Twitter account," she said.
However, on Zuma’s Twitter feed, the comment is still there and had generated more than 2 000 comments, 3 300 retweets and 7 200 likes.
Zuma had on July 25 tweeted that: “I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent.”