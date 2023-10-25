Jacob Zuma's marathon between Greytown and Pietermaritzburg revived after he gave his blessing

Former President Jacob Zuma has given the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) and ANC-run Umvoti Local Municipality in the KwaZul-Natal Midlands his blessings to revive the once-famous JG Zuma Marathon. This week, mayor Philani "PG" Mavundla met with Zuma in Nkandla, and he gave his municipality the blessings to restart the marathon held in his honour.

The annual marathon is run from Pietermaritzburg to Greytown, but it was halted a few years ago due to funding and the Covid-19 pandemic. Mavundla said they intend to turn the marathon into their signature sporting event and to use it to revive their tourism fortunes. Former president Jacob Zuma and the Mavundla delegation after he gave the nod to revive the marathon. Picture: Supplied Mavundla added that the 42km race, which was originally launched in Greytown in 2016, will be a major boost for the Umvoti and greater midland sport and tourism economies and will provide a platform for the municipality to promote its social cohesion and healthy community agenda.

“I am very excited that as the new leadership of Umvoti, we have received a blessing from Nxamalala to revive this very important event, as the positive economic spin-offs that will come about from hosting it are the injection that our traditionally agricultural economy needs. "I am confident that this initiative will receive support from neighbouring municipalities such as Mshwathi and Msunduzi, who have in the past shown interest in forging strategic partnerships with us,” Mavundla said. He further added that the recovery and growth of KZN’s tourism economy as well as the prosperity of its people are everybody's responsibility.