Japan PM vows no more fundraising parties after kickbacks scandal

At the heart of the saga are alleged payments to members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for exceeding ticket sales quotas for fundraising events.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed Thursday he would put a stop to political fundraising parties, as he faced a televised parliamentary ethics committee probing a major kickbacks scandal.

Two LDP lawmakers have been charged with breaking political funding laws and three of its biggest factions have been dissolved.

"It is my intention that I will not hold these parties during my time as prime minister," Kishida told the committee.

Kishida was the first sitting prime minister to attend such a hearing, which investigates alleged malpractice by lawmakers and was reportedly last held in 2009.