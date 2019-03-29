ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The communication devices of ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte, have been hacked, the party has said in a statement. "Her emails and messaging systems have been targeted and interfered with. A WhatsApp text purporting to be from the deputy secretary general has also been circulated."

The ANC said that they find these actions reprehensible with the only objective to cause harm, invoke anger and cause instability.

"As a revolutionary movement, the ANC and its leadership have sadly grown accustomed to its opponents using all sorts of dirty tricks to soil the reputation of the ANC and its leadership."

The party explained it will look at taking further preventative measures to ensure that its leadership is able to communicate in privacy and safety.

"The DSG shall lay criminal charges with the South African Police Services and request an investigation."

The ANC called on those who have received WhatsApp texts or emails from Duarte to rather discard them before opening them.