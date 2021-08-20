Job Mokgoro demands apology from North West ANC

Johannesburg - Embattled North West Premier Job Mokgoro is allegedly demanding an apology from ANC provincial leaders for accusing him of being responsible for the poor management of local municipalities. It is believed that Mokgoro wants the apology before he exits his political office.

Mokgoro’s alleged act scuppered the ANC North West’s planned move to swear-in its premier-elect, Bushy Maape, as a member of the provincial legislature and premier. Adding to the ANC’s woes, none of the 21 ANC members, including Mokgoro, had offered to resign their seats by last night. Although it was widely expected that Mokgoro would submit his letter of resignation following talks with ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, the office of Speaker of Legislature Susan Daantjie on Thursday said no such letter was brought to their attention.

Office of the Speaker’s spokesperson Tebogo Chaane last night said the Speaker was not made aware of any member of the legislature or the premier’s intention to resign. “I can confirm we’ve not received any resignation letter,” Chaane said. North West spokesperson Kenny Morolong and interim provincial co-ordinator Hlomane Chauke were not available to react to allegations that Mokgoro has set conditions for his exit.

One of these conditions was a public apology from Chauke over his claims that Mokgoro failed to act against errant and poorly performing municipalities in North West while he was at the helm. During the announcement of Maape as premier-elect, Chauke was adamant that his mandate was to deal with arrogant mayors and speakers of the different municipalities, who, according to Chauke “were serving their self-interests”. However, people close to Mokgoro believe that the allegations were unfounded.

“Premier Mokgoro has been doing well in terms of stabilising governance in the province. He has been very outspoken about the role of the section 100 intervention that was placed in the North West following the removal of Supra Mahumapelo as premier in 2018. “He felt that the intervention was not yielding the intended outcomes, and that the administrators were constantly frustrating his Executive Council, as they could not take decisions independently as an executive. Some of the administrators are said to be having questionable credentials,” one of the sources said. This was also confirmed by ANC legislature members, who said Mokgoro’s own office was under administration, saying he had to get the support of the administrator and a government minister if he wanted to appoint heads of department in his government.

“Mr Mokgoro will in the end submit his resignation, but his accusers need to clearly apologise to him. The North West government and the municipalities were placed under administration prior to his arrival. “It is surprising now that the Interim Provincial Committee of the ANC wants the national government to now do away with the section 100 administration before their candidate takes over. They are clearly aware that Bushy Maape will experience the same problems,” one of the ANC members said last night. Most of the ANC confirmed that Chauke and his team have yet to convene a full caucus meeting to discuss the impending changes in the legislature.

On Thursday night, the ANC members and other opposition leaders were still doing legislature oversight duties in Vryburg and were due back today. “Premier Mokgoro still remains at the helm,” one of the sources said. [email protected]