Job Mokgoro finally bows out

Johannesburg - Embattled former North West premier Job Mokgoro bowed down to the wishes of his rival provincial ANC leaders and resigned his executive position in the legislature today. Mokgoro announced his resignation as a premier in what is believed was exclusively arranged for the electronic media as those responsible for communication in his office were caught off guard.

According to them – the short press conference was seemingly organised outside the North West Provincial Legislature. Despite the controversy around his resignation, Mokgoro announced that he took the decision to resign voluntarily adding he could have opted to resist his move but did so in the interest of the people of the North West. “I could have taken a popular stance but chose a road less travelled,” he said.

He thanked communities in the province for supporting him since he took over as Premier three years ago. “The approach would not have arisen if it was not for the ANC,” he said. Mokgoro thanked the Speaker of Legislature Susan Dantjie for constantly reminding him that he had the responsibility to serve the people of the North West.

He also paid tribute to the North West traditional leaders, business community, churches and other organisations who backed him throughout his tenure. In his resignation, Mokgoro did not clarify whether he would also resign as a member of the legislature but said he would not take up a new role. “May God save the North West. May God save the people of the North West. I thank you,” he said, in what appeared to have been a difficult decision to make.

He wished ANC veteran Bushy Maape who is touted to succeed him, well. Maape was pronounced premier-elect on Tuesday last week while Mokgoro was still at the helm – a sign of deep divisions between him and the provincial ANC. [email protected]