Joburg CBD Fire: Minister Kubayi rallies private sector to help fire victims with housing

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says they have lobbied the private sector to come on board to help with permanent accommodation for families that have been affected by the fire in central Johannesburg. Kubayi said they have been working with provincial authorities on the matter.

She said after they have given the families shelter for 72 hours they will have to assess whether they individually qualify for alternative accommodation. It is in this regard they have roped in the private sector to help with permanent houses for the victims of the fire. This was an ongoing process. The department will have to get to each and very person that has been left stranded after the fire that gutted the building in Albert street, claiming 74 lives, including seven children.

Kubayi said they will do everything they can to help the families. “The MEC for Human Settlements has been on site. We have three buildings that we have identified that will house the families, which is for 72 hours. Within that 72 hours we will have to assess them ... if they qualify to be provided for in terms of alternative accommodation. “We have rallied and lobbied the private sector, which has come on board to assist us in terms of the work that we are doing,” said Kubayi.