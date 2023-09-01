Joburg CBD Fire: Premier Lesufi sets up committee of inquiry to probe hijacked buildings

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has set up a committee of inquiry to investigate the devastating fire in Johannesburg CBD. Lesufi said he will work closely with Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola in establishing the committee.

The premier said the province has over the last few years experienced a number of incidents and they wanted to respond quicker to these cases. He said they were working with all spheres of government to respond to disasters. “In this regard, I intend to institute a Committee of Inquiry to investigate this deadly inferno, working with the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola. The inquiry will investigate the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the city, who must take responsibility and allow us to get to the real cause of the incident," said Lesufi.

“The province has received a tremendous amount of local and international support, for which the premier has expressed his gratitude. We also appreciate the generous offer to release support to our province by the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde,” a statement from his office said. The issue of hijacked buildings has been a sticking point after the fire in Albert street in Marshalltown. Political parties have blamed the City of Johannesburg for failing to act, but former mayor Herman Mashaba and current Speaker in the council, Collen Makhubele have blamed NGOs for blocking them in trying to remove people in hijacked buildings.