Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse announces multi-party mayoral committee

CITY of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has announced the executive members of her mayoral committee. This comes after a lengthy wait for the council to be set up following the local government elections on November 1, and the results that saw parties forming coalition governments owing to failure to reach majority.

In releasing the names, Phalatse said: “I’m very happy with the team I ended up with.” She said many of them were known to her and she had previously served with them during her stint as MMC for health. She added: “I am honoured to lead this team of dynamic MMCs, as we get down to the task of getting things done in the City of Johannesburg. I have no doubt that each member of this multiparty mayoral committee will do everything in their power to ensure the best results for the residents of this great city, in each of their portfolios.”

Phalatse also said it hadn’t been easy for the DA to pull off the 136 seats in the council, as everyone came to the table with their wish-lists, which were informed by their caucuses and a lot of “bargaining and compromising” had to be made. “A lot of concessions were given by all the parties. I’m really excited that we are finally at this point. At one stage it didn’t look like we would get to this point. It says to me there is hope for South Africa. I believe what we will do with this multiparty government here in Joburg will serve as an example to the rest of the country, as to what is possible under coalition governments. We believe that 2024 (in the general elections) will probably look the same.” ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party was pleased with the progress that was made in tying down the committee, adding: “We are committed to playing our part in the effective delivery of services to all.”

The list of the executive mayoral committee is: Executive mayor: Dr Mpho Phalatse (DA) Finance: Julie Suddaby (DA)

Group corporate and shared services: Leah Knott (DA) Transport: Funzela Ngobeni (Action SA) Development planning: Belinda Echeozonjoku (DA)

Housing: Mlungisi Providence Mabaso (IFP) Economic development: Nkuli Mbundu (Action SA) Health and social development: Franco de Lange (FF+)