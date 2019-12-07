The ANC’s Geoff Makhubo, centre, with his supporters, celebrates his victory in the City of Joburg mayoral election yesterday. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)
Johannesburg - New Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has announced his mayoral committee which includes four opposition parties that helped the ANC secure the country’s second largest municipality.
ANC Johannesburg regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo has been appointed to the key position of the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance, replacing the DA's Funzela Ngobeni, who was defeated by Makhubo during the election for executive mayor.

Mpho Moerane, the ANC’s regional treasurer will head the environment and infrastructure services portfolio.

The ANC has five councillors in the mayoral committee including corporate services shared services MMC, while Eunice Mgcina and Mally Mokoena are health and social development MMCs respectively.

Councillors from opposition parties in Makhubo’s executive include the Patriotic Alliance’s Lloyd Phillips, who has been appointed economic development MMC, while the African Independent Congress’ Margaret Arnolds and the Congress of the People councillor Jay Maharaj will be responsible for economic and community development.
Two IFP councillors have made it to the committee – Nonhlanhla Makhuba and Mlungisi Mabaso, who will head transport and housing.

The new MMCs will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Politics Bureau