The ANC’s Geoff Makhubo, centre, with his supporters, celebrates his victory in the City of Joburg mayoral election yesterday. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - New Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has announced his mayoral committee which includes four opposition parties that helped the ANC secure the country’s second largest municipality.



ANC Johannesburg regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo has been appointed to the key position of the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance, replacing the DA's Funzela Ngobeni, who was defeated by Makhubo during the election for executive mayor.



