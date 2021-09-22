Joburg’s Golden Highway to be closed for Jolidee Matongo’s wreath-laying ceremony

Pretoria - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned of road closures for the wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the late Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo. “Please be advised that the Golden Highway will be closed [on Wednesday] due to the wreath-laying ceremony for the late Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

He said the road closure will be affected on the busy highway from 10 am to midday in the area of the R554 and the R557. The JMPD advised motorists avoiding the Golden Highway to use the old provincial road to the Grasmere Tolls (N1) and K43 towards Lenasia. Speaking to Independent Media on Sunday following the recently-appointed mayor’s demise, family spokesperson Muzikayise Ndlovu said he was hurt, and that it was very difficult to cope with what had happened.

“Some of the family members have gone to KZN because we had prepared a ceremony. Matongo was also due to go to KZN when his untimely death happened. We are very distraught, we are very hurt, we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened. With hope and God we will get stronger,” said Ndlovu. The crash occurred on the Golden Highway, which is two minutes from Matongo’s house in Lenasia South. Ndlovu said Matongo was travelling with his two bodyguards to KZN.

“As we visit his family home to honour him and comfort the family during this grieving period, we appeal for Covid-19 regulations to be observed,” said ANC Joburg regional secretary Dada Morero. The ANC has admitted that Matongo’s death has created a vacuum in the City, and would also affect its election campaign. The concession was made by ANC Joburg spokesperson Sasabona Manganye, who said that his party would now focus on two key issues. One was campaigning to win the upcoming local government elections, and the other was to give Matongo a befitting send-off.