Johannesburg - DA MP John Steenhuisen will no longer continue as the chief whip of the DA caucus in Parliament.
Steenhuisen explained on Twitter on Thursday that his term as the chief whip for the DA caucus was linked to now-former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's resignation as DA leader in Parliament. As such, he will no longer serve in the role as Maimane announced his exit from the DA and as a member of Parliament.
Steenhuisen said he remains a member of the DA and is "committed to the cause".
Let me be clear: I have NOT resigned from the @Our_DA or Parliament. The Leader of the party appoints the Chief Whip. With Mmusi’s resignation from Parliament my term as Chief Whip ends. I remain a committed and determined member of the party and cause.